Govt prepares to evacuate Indians from China, Air India B747 on standby

India is preparing to evacuate all Indians from China who are affected by the chaos arising due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in Hubei province, putting on standby an Air India aircraft and communicating to people stranded about the logistics.

"We have begun the process to prepare for evacuation of Indian nationals affected by the situation arising out of Corona-2019 virus outbreak in Hubei Province, China," Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs said on Twitter. The Indian embassy at China is working out the logistics and is in touch with the Chinese government, authorities and Indians on this matter, he said.

An Air India Boeing 747 aircraft will evacuate Indians trapped in China due to the spread of the virus that has killed more than 100. India has also launched a helpline at +91-11-23978046 for any technical queries on the coronavirus.

The evacuees will be allowed to go home after quarantine procedures at the airport.

The government has asked its citizens to avoid travel to China unless absolutely essential. Passengers coming from China and Hong Kong are being subjected to thermal screening at seven Indian airports to detect any signs of the respiratory virus.

The thermal screening of passengers will be expanded to 20 airports in the next 1-2 days and over 35,000 passengers have been screened so far. A total of 20 suspected samples were sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune to check for coronavirus and they have all been tested negative.

India has advised all passengers coming from China and Hong Kong to self-declare to the immigration office, port of landing, local health authority, and land check posts in case there are symptoms of cough, fever and pneumonia, the common signs of infection by the virus.

The virus, which emerged in Hubei province of China, has now spread to nearly 30 provinces of China, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said today.

There are four labs in the country that can conduct tests for coronavirus other than National Institute of Virology in Pune. The number of such labs will be taken to 10 in the next few days, the Health Minister added.

In addition to the three hotlines +8618610952903, +8618612083629, +8618612083617, Indian embassy in China has also opened a dedicated email ID helpdesk.beijing@mea.gov.in to deal with the ongoing emergency.