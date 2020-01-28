Govt prepares to evacuate Indians from China, Air India B747 on standby
Updated : January 28, 2020 04:58 PM IST
The government has asked its citizens to avoid travel to China unless absolutely essential.
Passengers coming from China and Hong Kong are being subjected to thermal screening at seven Indian airports to detect any signs of the respiratory virus.
