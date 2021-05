A government panel has recommended delaying the COVID-19 vaccination for those who have recovered from the coronavirus for six to nine months after the infection. The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) had earlier suggested a six-month gap but has suggested a longer gap.

Based on the national and international data, the panel has reviewed the gap so there is no risk of reinfection. The panel is of the view that an adequate between the infection and first dose of the vaccine can help increase antibodies.

The government is likely to take a decision in the next two days.

Earlier, the time gap between the two doses of Covishield vaccine was increased from four-six weeks to six-eight weeks. Earlier this month, it was increased to 12-16 weeks based on the recommendation from the expert panel.