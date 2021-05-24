Govt okays on-site COVID jab registration for 18-45 group: All you need to know

The Union government has allowed on-site registration for COVID-19 vaccination on the CoWIN digital platform for the 18-44 age group.

This facility was so far limited to the 45-plus age group.

When the coverage of the vaccination was expanded to people in the age group of 18-44 years from May 1, only online appointments were allowed to avoid overcrowding at centres, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) issued on May 24.

The Union health minister has facilitated the on-site registration at the vaccination centres based on various representations given by the states. The feature for on-site registration and appointment is also being enabled on the CoWIN platform for the 18-44 age group, the statement added.

When will On-site Registration be Considered?

During the vaccination sessions exclusively organised for slots booked online, if some appointees do not turn up towards the end of the day, and some doses are left unutilised, on-site registration of a few beneficiaries may be considered to minimise vaccine wastage, according to the health ministry.

Will the Facility be Available at all Centres?

This feature is being enabled only for government COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) at present, according to the MoHFW’s press release. But it will be up to the respective state/Union Territory (UT) governments to decide on using this feature.

The MoHFW has advised the states and UTs to issue clear instructions to all district immunisation officers to adhere to their decision regarding the extent and manner of using the on-site registration and appointment feature for the 18-44 age group strictly.

The health ministry has also given the state/UT governments the option of organising fully reserved sessions for providing the on-site registration and appointment facility to people in the 18-44 age group, provided there are sufficient numbers.

The ministry has further advised the states/UTs to exercise "abundant caution" and take "extreme due care" while opening up on-site registration and appointment for the 18-44 age group, in order to avoid overcrowding at the vaccination centres.

Meanwhile, the private CVCs will still have to publish their vaccination schedules exclusively with slots for online appointments.

How Many Doses So Far?

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to the 18-44 age group in the country has crossed one crore as on May 24, according to MoHFW data.