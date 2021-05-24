  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

Govt okays on-site COVID jab registration for 18-45 group: All you need to know

Updated : May 24, 2021 18:27:56 IST

On-site registration and appointment also being enabled on CoWIN platform for 18-44 year olds
On-site registration only at govt jab centres; states and UTs to make final decision
State/UTs also have the option of organising fully reserved on-site sessions for lower age group
Govt okays on-site COVID jab registration for 18-45 group: All you need to know
Published : May 24, 2021 06:27 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Pidilite Industries hits 1 lakh crore market cap; details here

Pidilite Industries hits 1 lakh crore market cap; details here

Relief for Yes Bank in AT-1 bonds case: Securities Appellate Tribunal imposes interim stay on SEBI penalty order

Relief for Yes Bank in AT-1 bonds case: Securities Appellate Tribunal imposes interim stay on SEBI penalty order

Dr Reddy's lines up Rs 1,000 cr capex for current fiscal

Dr Reddy's lines up Rs 1,000 cr capex for current fiscal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement