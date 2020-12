In the light of the new coronavirus strain discovered in the UK, the Indian government has issued fresh guidelines for all international travellers who have travelled from or transited through the UK in the past four weeks.

This comes as five flyers and crew members who landed at Delhi Airport from the UK tested positive for COVID-19. The new coronavirus strain discovered in the UK is said to be 70 percent more transmissible, however, experts have assured that it can be treated with the vaccines-in-development.

According to the fresh guidelines, UK passengers travelling from December 21-23 would be subjected to an RT-PCR test on arrival. Passengers testing positive shall be isolated in separate quarantine centers earmarked by states.

The government will establish separate quarantine centers for all travellers from the UK and their contacts.

For December travellers

All international travellers will be required to declare a travel history for the past 14 days.

International travellers have to fill up the self-declaration form to be screened for COVID-19.

UK passengers travelling from December 21-23 would be subjected to RT-PCR test on arrival.

UK passengers testing positive shall be isolated in an institutional isolation facility.

States would earmark the specific facilities for isolation and treatment and their samples will be collected and sent for genomic sequencing.

Travellers between Dec 9 and 23 will be contacted by state/district surveillance officers.

Travellers between Dec 9 and 23 will be contacted for daily follow-up until 14 days.

District surveillance officer must ensure daily follow-up of passengers under observation for 28 days.