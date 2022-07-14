The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued an advisory to e-commerce entities over the sale of ayurvedic, siddha, and inani drugs. These guidelines will ensure that e-pharmacies and e-commerce portals are not selling drugs containing ingredients listed in Schedule E (1) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, without updating a valid prescription from a registered practitioner.

Schedule E lists poisonous substances under the ayurveda (including siddha) and unani systems of medicine.

"E-commerce platforms have been advised that the sale or facilitating the sale of such drugs shall be done only after a valid prescription of a registered ayurveda, siddha, or unani practitioner respectively is uploaded by the user on the platform. Consuming such drugs without medical supervision can lead to severe health complications," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said in a press release.

The guidelines will help educate sellers and consumers about the adverse effects of AYUSH medicines without proper medical guidance, sources told CNBC-TV18.

"When the matter was thoroughly examined by the government, it was noted that in some cases, e-pharmacies and e-commerce portals were also selling weed, hash, and other narcotic substances in the name of AYUSH drugs, which is a totally illegal and unfair trade practice,” the sources added.

This advisory has also come after the Ministry of AYUSH wrote to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Department of Consumer Affairs to issue directions and orders to all online sellers that Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani drugs need not be sold without a valid prescription for a certain category of drugs.

Once the guidelines are in place, they will be in sync with existing guidelines for e-pharmacies/e-commerce portals selling mainstream medicines, which also have a restriction for a certain category of drugs, which cannot be sold without a valid prescription.

“We have asked the Consumer Affairs Ministry, wherein the caution – To be taken under Medical supervision is printed on the label of its container and/or contains any of the ingredient/s as listed in Schedule E (1) of Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, the same shall be sold, only on the basis of a valid prescription of the registered medical practitioner which is uploaded by the purchaser/ patients on the online portal,” a senior Ayush Ministry source on told CNBCTV18 on the condition of anonymity.

Post the pandemic, India has seen a sudden demand for traditional medicines, and the government feels excessive consumption in certain cases has led to serious health adversities.

Given the huge demand, a lot of pharma companies and Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies have launched their range of ayurvedic drugs and supplements, which are easily available at nearby departmental stores, pharmacies, and across e-commerce portals and e-pharmacies.