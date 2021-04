With India entering its third phase of COVID-19 vaccinations on April 1, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has requested the various state governments to designate Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) wellness facilities as centres for inoculation drives, if feasible. Starting April 1, those above 45 years can get vaccinated.

Releasing the guidelines to the CGHS beneficiaries last week, the government said in a statement that as per policy, vaccines would be provided free of cost at government facilities, while in private hospitals, the beneficiaries are required to pay Rs 250 per dose. The government has clarified that the cost would not be reimbursed, should the CGHS beneficiary opt for a private hospital.

The ministry has also clarified that the CGHS does not have any role in the planning and operational aspect of the vaccination drive and that it was the domain of the state governments, which have listed the designated centres for inoculation.

As per the government guidelines, CGHS beneficiaries have to register on the CoWin app and indicate the vaccination centre of their choice, and a suitable time for getting the jab, even as many private hospitals are allowing walk-ins for getting vaccinated.