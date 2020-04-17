Govt issues consolidated revised guidelines for relaxation, allows NBFCs to operate with bare minimum staff

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday issued consolidated revised guidelines regarding services that will be allowed to operate during the lockdown period.

According to the new guidelines, non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) including Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) and Micro Finance Institutions (NBFC-MFIs) will be allowed to operate with bare minimum staff. This comes as a big relief for NBFCs who were not allowed to operate, unlike banks, and had made various representations to government to allow them to start skeletal operations at least.

As per the order, cooperative credit societies will also be permitted to operate.

Collection, harvesting and processing of minor forest produce, non-timber forest produce by scheduled tribes and other forest dwellers in forest areas will also be allowed to operate, the latest order said.

Bamboo, coconut, arecanut, cocoa, spices plantation and their harvesting, processing, packaging, sale and marketing will also be permitted, according to the order.

The government has also allowed construction activities in rural areas including water supply and sanitation, laying of power transmission lines and laying of telecom optical fiber and cable along with related activities.

In earlier order, government had allowed all agriculture activities, MGNREGA works and transportation of goods without any distinction of essential or non essential from April 20. Industries operating in rural areas, including food processing industries, works under MNREGA, with priority to irrigation and water conservation works; and operation of rural Common Service Centres (CSCs) have also been allowed.

India will remain under lockdown till May 3 after the government decided to extend the 21-day lockdown on Tuesday. Originally, the 21-day nation-wide lockdown was to end on April 14 but considering the rising number of cases, a majority of states agreed to extend the lockdown.