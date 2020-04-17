Govt issues consolidated revised guidelines for relaxation, allows NBFCs to operate with bare minimum staff
Updated : April 17, 2020 09:31 AM IST
According to the new guidelines, non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) including Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) and Micro Finance Institutions (NBFC-MFIs) will be allowed to operate with bare minimum staff.
Collection, harvesting and processing of minor forest produce, non-timber forest produce by scheduled tribes and other forest dwellers in forest areas will also be allowed to operate, the latest order said.