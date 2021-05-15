Govt hopeful of inoculating entire adult population by year-end: Officials

The Central government is hoping to vaccinate the entire adult population in the country by year-end as it expects 216 crore vaccine doses will be available between August and December, according to officials.

The total adult population of India is around 95 crore.

The government is scaling up the vaccine availability from next month to ease the ongoing crunch, particularly for the 18-44 age groups. The vaccine shortage for this age group is expected to be managed by July.

The Times of India, in a report, quoted a senior government official as saying that they are ‘fully confident of being able to achieve the goal of vaccinating the above 18 population by year-end.'

As per the official, the shots will be mainly sourced from Indian manufacturers, starting with Serum Institute of India (SII), which manufactures Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield, and Bharat Biotech, the maker of Covaxin, ramping up their production capacity from month-end.

Giving a break-up of the vaccine shots to be made available, Dr Vinod Kumar Paul, who heads India's COVID-19 Task Force, on May 13, said that the government would get 75 crore doses of Covishield and 55 core jabs of Covaxin.

Now India has another vaccine in its kitty, the Russian-made Sputnik V, which will be manufactured in the country by Dr Reddy’s.

Dr Reddy’s would manufacture around 60 lakh doses in May, followed by 1 crore in June and 2.5 crores in July, totalling up to 15.6 crores by December, the Times of India report mentioned quoting a source.

Further, the SII is expected to produce 20 crore doses of Novavax, which is also likely to get approvals abroad soon and then will become eligible for use in India, simultaneously with bridging trials.

Moreover, Gennova’s mRNA and Bharat Biotech’s internasal vaccines are in phase I trials and are expected to be in use by September. Bharat Biotech is expected to manufacture 10 crore doses of its nasal vaccine, Paul had said during the media briefing.

The vaccine candidates of Biological E and Zydus Cadila are also in various stages of clinical trials.

Providing a monthly break-up, reportedly the officials said India will have 8.5 crore doses in May, 10 crores in June, 15 crores in July, 36 crore in August, 50 crores in September, 56 crores in October, 59 crores in November and 65 crores in December.

During a media briefing on May 13, Dr Paul said the number of vaccine shots would likely be ramped up to 300 crores by the first quarter of the next year.

The government has also asked Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to make their vaccines available in India. Meanwhile, the government is hopeful of getting some Pfizer doses by the end of the third quarter of this fiscal.