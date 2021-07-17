Govt hikes procurement price of vaccines supplied by Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech

The government has hiked the procurement price of COVID-19 vaccines to be supplied by Serum and Bharat Biotech, sources informed CNBC-TV18.

While the price for a dose of Covishield has been hiked to Rs 205 plus 5 percent GST, the price for a dose of Covaxin has been increased to Rs 215 plus 5 percent GST, sources said.

The government will procure 37 crore of Covishield doses from Serum Institue by December and it will procure 28.5 crore Covaxin from Bharat Biotech by December, sources added.

Earlier, the procurement price of both Covaxin and Covishield was Rs 150 plus 5 percent per dose.

Meanwhile, nearly 40 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country, including over 38.79 lakh on Friday, according to the health ministry.

A total of 16,35,591 beneficiaries in the age group of 1844 years received the first dose and 2,11,553 were administered the second dose of the vaccine on Friday, the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 12,16,46,175 people in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose and 45,98,664 have received the second dose across the 37 states and Union territories since the start of the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive, it added.

The ministry said a total of 39,93,62,514 Covid vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country.