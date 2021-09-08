Govt forms panel for framing new laws for medicines and related devices

The Narendra Modi government has formed a panel for framing new laws for medicines, cosmetics and medical devices. The eight-member panel, headed by the drug controller general of India VG Somani, will submit the draft document by 30 November, News18 has learnt.

According to the internal order, accessed by News18. com, “the committee shall undertake pre-legislative consultations and examine the present Act, previously framed Drugs and Cosmetics Bills and submit a draft document for a de-novo Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices bill.”

