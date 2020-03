The Home Ministry on Sunday set up 11 empowered groups of officers to deal with issues and formulate comprehensive and integrated response to mitigate COVID-19 related issues.

These group of officers have been formed by invoking powers under the Disaster Management Act of 2005.

The groups of officers have been empowered to identify problems, and provide solutions for time bound implementation, delineate policy, formulate plans as well as strategies operations.

The Department of Expenditure has issued a special notification that will enable these groups to make and implement quick policy decisions.

Each group of empowered officers has senior representatives from the PMO and Cabinet Secretariat to ensure seamless coordination between government departments, which have been ordered to implement decisions made by these groups.

Of these groups, 9 are headed by Secretary level officers, while 2 are headed by a member of NITI Aayog and the CEO of NITI Aayog

Here is a look of the Empowered Groups formed by the government.

EMPOWERED GROUPS :

Medical Emergency management

Head: Dr V Paul, Member NITI Ayog

Availability Of Hospitals, Isolation facilities, Disease surveillance , testing

Head: C K Mishra , Environment Secretary

Ensuring availability of medical equipment ,PPE, Ventilators, Procurement, Import, Distribution

Head: P D Vaghela Secretary Department of Pharmaceuticals

Augmenting HR and Capacity Building

Head: Arun Panda, Secretary, MSME

Facilitating supply chain & logistics management, availability of food and Medicines

Head: Parameshwaran IYER, Secretary, Dept of Water Resources

Coordinating with PVT Sector, NGOs, International Orgs, for response related activities

Head: Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Ayog

Economic And Welfare Measures

Head: Atanu Chakraborty , Secretary DEA

Information, Communication , Public Awareness

Head: RavI Mittal, Secretary, I & B

Technology and Data Management:

Head: Ajay Sawhney, Secretary MEITY

Public Grievances and Suggestions

Head; Amit Khare: Secretary, HRD

Strategic Issues related to Lockdown