Ahead of the end of the extended lockdown, the health ministry has prepared the final list of containment zones, dividing states and districts into different categories based on the spread of COVID-19 in these pockets.

"It is important to ensure that we identify pockets of critical interventions for a focused management of Covid 19 at the field level," the ministry said in a statement released after the meeting of Cabinet Secretary with the Chief Secretaries and Secretary Health of the states.

After a detailed discussion with the state governments, the ministry has decided to include all metro cities in the 'Red' zones. The list will help the Centre decide on the lockdown exit plan post May 3.

As per the fresh list, 130 districts fall under the Red Zones, 284 in the Orange Zones and 319 in Green Zones. A district will fall under the Green Zone if it has either not reported any confirmed case so far or not reported a single case in the last 21 days.

Comparing the latest data on districts with the previous ones, it is clear that the number of Green Zone districts has reduced in the past 15 days. However, the comparison of the Red Zone districts may not be possible as the criteria have changed.

In the April 15 letter, the ministry classified districts as hotspot (Red Zone), non-hotspot districts and Green Zone districts. In the latest letter, the ministry has classified the districts as Red, Orange and Green Zone districts.

But if we classify the districts as the ones with COVID-19 cases, there is a clear evidence that the number has increased.

All districts of Delhi are in the Red Zones. Maharashtra, the most affected state, has the highest number of Red Zones -- 14 districts -- among all states.

In Tamil Nadu, 12 districts fall under the Red Zones, 19 in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in West Bengal while nine each in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Rajasthan has eight Red Zones.