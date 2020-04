The government has expanded its coronavirus testing strategy in hotspots and areas with cluster outbreaks to examine people with symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI). In an advisory on April 9, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) outlined a strategy to test all patients with fever, cough, sore throat and runny nose in areas that are designated as hotspots, cluster outbreak, migration gatherings and evacuee centres.

For the illness within 7 days of onset, the symptomatic patient needs to be tested on approved Real-Time Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (rRT-PCR) to confirm the Sars-Cov2 infection. If patients with ILI symptoms report after seven days of illness and symptoms, an antibody test would be conducted on them.

The revised strategy comes after the ICMR approved rapid-testing in hotspots.

Antibody or serological tests are done to determine whether or not a person has developed resistance or immunity to the virus. Antibody tests are cheaper and faster and can be used for screening large populations.

In the current scenario, the government will be conducting antibody tests to check if a person with ILI symptoms has been infected by Sars-Cov2. While antibody tests are faster, they could generate false negatives in the first few days of the infection, hence it needs to be done only after seven days of onset of the illness. If the antibody tests are negative then the results need to be confirmed by rRT-PCR test, according to the ICMR advisory.

To manage COVID-19 in clusters that are reporting high number of positive cases, ICMR has approved seven types of rapid antibody-based blood tests.

The government is in the process of importing 5 lakh rapid testing kits and is expecting deliveries by April 10. Certain individual states too are placing their orders for purchase of the rapid antibody testing kits, for example Andhra Pradesh is procuring 3 lakh testing kits.

ICMR and CDSCO have now validated and approved rapid testing kits (Rapid/CLIA/ELISA) from 33 companies that are primarily from China. Apart from China, two companies whose rapid antibody testing kits are approved are from South Korea and one from Israel.

ICMR has procured 10 lakh rRT-PCR kits used for diagnosis and seven depots have been established for the supply of reagents across the country.

ICMR recently said that India is preparing to test 1 lakh samples per day, currently, the country can test around 18,000 samples a day.