Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Govt courts private hospitals to boost insurance programme

Updated : November 25, 2019 07:43 AM IST

India will offer incentives to private hospitals to take part in the government's health insurance programme, potentially the biggest of its kind in the world
Launched last year, the scheme is critical to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plans to reform the country's health system, where private healthcare is too expensive for most people and public hospitals are overburdened and often dilapidated.
Private hospitals, however, are concerned about costs. A report by Indian lobby group FICCI and consultants EY said in August that private hospitals complained that treatment rates offered by the NHA covered only 40-80 percent of their costs.
