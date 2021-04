The government is considering financial assistance to Serum institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech, COVID-19 task force head VK Paul said on Tuesday.

"Government is engaged with SII and Bharat Biotech to assist them in ramping up production. Will witness quantum increase in vaccinations during Tika Utsav," he said while interacting with CNBC-TV18.

He also confirmed that bridging trials can happen simultaneously with inoculations.

The need for trial, he said, has been given away for foreign vaccines approved by certain foreign regulators and World Health Organization (WHO). He added that these moves will open up the market for Pfizer, J&J and Moderna vaccines.

He further said that India's vaccine availability will improve from July onwards. This comes in as more and more states in India are reporting a shortage of vaccines.

To further boost the availability of vaccines in India, the Centre is doing away with the need for conducting phased clinical trials for vaccines approved by the US, UK, and the World Health Organisation (WHO), Paul said.

Earlier this month, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India had asked the government for financial assistance to ramp up vaccine production.