Govt committed to ensuring top quality, affordable healthcare for citizens: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it is the government's commitment to ensure top quality and affordable healthcare for citizens. His comments came as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, also known as Ayushman Bharat scheme, completed three years.

"The importance of healthcare has been even more clearly understood in the year gone by. It is our commitment to ensure top quality and affordable healthcare for our citizens. Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is key to realising this vision," he said.