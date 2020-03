The government and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced on March 24 that people should not consume Hydroxychloroquine without a prescription as it is an experimental drug.

Only healthcare workers treating coronavirus positive patients and those who have been in close contact with positive cases should consume this medicine.

The government and ICMR have strongly advised against the use of the drug by citizens without a prescription.

"Children and those above the age of 60 years should specifically not take this medicine. This medicine should only be taken if your doctor prescribes it or if you are a health worker treating COVID-19 patients or in close contact with a positive case," the government said.

"The use of Hydroxychloroquine for prophylaxis of SARS-CoV-2 infection is recommended only for Asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory confirmed cases," the government reiterated.

It has come to the government’s notice that a lot of people have started hoarding the medicine as they feel it as a preventive drug, but the government clarified that it is not a medicine which will prevent the transmission of the disease.

"It is merely an experimental drug. We are yet to assess the outcome of its use," an official said.

So far, there is no vaccine to treat coronavirus patients and precautionary measures are the best way to handle it. The government and ICMR said that social distancing is the best way to break the chain of transmission of this virus.

"People should practice social distancing at homes at least for a few weeks," a senior doctor at ICMR said.

Today, the Health Ministry also said that manufacturers have been identified domestically and procurement has been initiated for personal protection equipment, N95 masks and other protective equipment needed by doctors to carry out their duties.

Additionally, 118 laboratories have been included in the ICMR network of COVID-19 testing with a capacity to test 12,000 samples per day.

In the past five days, on average 1,338 samples are been tested.

Moreover, 22 private lab chains registered with ICMR until March 24 to conduct COVID-19 tests. They have 15,500 collection centers across the country.

Out of 15 kit manufacturers, NIV Pune has approved three PCR based kits and 1 antibody detection kit and one of these is from an Indian manufacturer.