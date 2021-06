As COVID-19 vaccine seekers continue to face difficulties booking a slot or failing to get vaccinated despite reservation on the CoWIN digital platform, the Union health ministry has accused the staff at the vaccination centres of mismanagement and denied any glitches on the platform, according to Hindustan Times.

“Availability of slots on Co-WIN portal is based on the vaccination schedule published by district immunisation officer (DIO)/session site in-charge, which in turn depends on availability of vaccines. States/UTs have been advised that they should publish vaccination slots based on the availability of vaccines. The Union government has also instructed all states/UTs to give preference to beneficiaries with online appointments than to on-site registrations,” said the Union health ministry in a statement on Monday.

The Centre has been facing criticism from people who have failed to secure a vaccination slot despite several attempts spanning hours. The CoWIN app facilitates registration (in both online and on-site modes), scheduling of appointments, vaccination, and certification of beneficiary as part of the COVID-19 vaccination process.

People have been facing difficulties because, in many cases, on reaching the centre they are shown a closed door due to unavailability of vaccines.

CoWIN now allows rescheduling of vaccination sessions. The DIO need not cancel the appointment and a provision to reschedule pre-booked appointments is automatically made when a session is rescheduled. The beneficiary need not go to the centre for a new appointment on account of rescheduling from the government's side, and will also receive a SMS for the same.