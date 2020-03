In a move that allows NABL-accredited private laboratories to start testing COVID-19 samples, the government issued guidelines, capping the cost of sample testing by private labs at Rs 4,500.

The guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research, affiliated with the Ministry of health, lays down the rules for sample collection, testing, reporting and sample storage and destruction.

The National task Force has recommended the maximum cost for COVID-19 samples testing at private labs at Rs 4,500. "This may include Rs 1500 for a screening test for suspect cases and an additional Rs 3,000 as confirmation test charges," the notification said.

While capping the price, ICMR also encouraged private labs to conduct ‘free or subsidized testing in this hour of national public health emergency’.

Sources said more than 50 private laboratories have submitted their requests to the government to allow them to start tests for COVID-19.

The government is yet to release the list of authorised private laboratories.

"Preferably home collection of samples may be done by private labs to avoid suspect cases to be coming in contact with other people," the notification said.

The guidelines recommended only real-time PCR-based assays for COVID-19 testing. They added conventional PCR, in-house real-time PCR and antibody/antigen tests are not recommended.

"Commercial kits for real-time PCR-based diagnosis should be USFDA or European CE certified or both for in-vitro diagnosis of COVID-19, under emergency use, under intimation to DCGI, MoHFW. Additionally, nucleic acid extraction kits and other reagents should be of standard quality," the notification said.

The authorised private laboratories will be sending all COVID-19 positive samples to NIV, Pune under suitable biosafety and biosecurity precautions laid down by ICMR.

Negative samples will be destroyed within a week of collection.

A total of 111 government labs across the country are currently carrying out COVID-19 testing, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said on March 21.