Govt allows 4 private labs to begin Covid-19 tests

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today issued its first of private labs that will be allowed to undertake testing for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The labs allowed by the ICMR are Thyrocare Mumbai, Suburban Diagnostics Mumbai, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Mumbai and Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai.

The list was issued a day after the government said it would allow private labs to undertake tests for Covid-19.