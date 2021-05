Prime Minister Narendra Modi has authorised keys decisions to boost the availability of medical personnel to fight COVID-19.

As has been the demand by many eminent doctors, like Dr Viren Shetty of Narayana Health on our channel, medical interns will be deployed in COVID management duties under the supervision of their faculty.

Further, the NEET-PG Exam has also been postponed for at least 4 more months.

As an incentive of sorts, medical personnel completing 100 days of COVID duties will be given priority in forthcoming regular government recruitments.

The final year MBBS students can also now be utilized for teleconsultation and monitoring of mild COVID cases under the supervision of the faculty.

Along with this, BSc/GNM qualified nurses to be utilized in full-time Covid nursing duties under the supervision of senior doctors and nurses.

Hospitals are dealing with hundreds of patients and the medical staff has been voicing fatigue as well as manpower shortage concerns.

Meanwhile, the daily COVID-19 cases in India showed a slight dip with 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, taking the total tally of cases to 1,99,25,604, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 2,18,959 with 3,417 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. While the country recorded 4,01,993 new cases on May 1, it had registered 3,92,488 fresh cases on May 2.

To track the latest on the pandemic, go to our LIVE blog.