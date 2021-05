Even as the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country remains underwhelming, the NITI Aayog has issued a 7-point defence of the Centre's liberalised vaccine policy.

According to the report, the government continuously engaged with foreign vaccine makers, held multiple rounds of talks, and offered all assistance. However, there are no formal vaccine orders or commitment from the government yet.

On the procurement of jabs from suppliers, the NITI Aayog report suggests the government enabled states to try procuring vaccines on their explicit requests. But actually, until April, the government was procuring 100 percent vaccines for the states. It is only from May onwards that the Centre procured 50 percent of the shots, and the rest 50 percent were meant for states and for use by private hospitals.

Amid uproar over shortage of vaccines, the government stated that jabs are in limited supply so they can't buy 'off the shelf', and that companies have their own priorities. In reality, the USA, UK and EU had placed vaccine orders by July last year. While Bangladesh placed its order vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) in November last year, India only ordered the jabs in January 2021.

According to the government, as suggested in the NITI Aayog report, no application from any foreign vaccine maker is pending for approval when actually Pfizer vaccine candidate was denied approval in February this year. No application, however, is pending after rules were eased in April 2021.