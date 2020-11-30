Healthcare
Government sees spend on priority vaccination for COVID-19 at Rs 18,000 cr; could cover 30 crore people
Updated : November 30, 2020 03:31 PM IST
Sources say a double dose vaccination drive could fall in the range of Rs 600 per person, including the delivery and administration costs.
For a larger population, the government may look at a projected spend of Rs 48,000 crore - Rs 50,000 crore.
However, these are approximations as the actual cost of the vaccination have not been firmed up, sources cautioned.