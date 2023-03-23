Government mulls regulating e-pharmacies, seeks legal opinion

The Indian government is currently seeking legal opinions on the regulation of e-pharmacies, sources tell CNBC-TV18. The Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers has drafted regulations aimed at curbing the operations of e-pharmacies. The government is concerned about data leaks and misuse via these online platforms. As a result, the government is now considering whether e-pharmacies should be allowed to sell medicines online.
The issue of e-pharmacies has been a subject of debate in India for some time. While these online platforms have provided a convenient way for people to access medicines, there have been concerns about their safety and efficacy. One of the main concerns is that e-pharmacies may not be able to ensure the quality of the medicines that they sell.
Another concern is data privacy. Given that e-pharmacies collect sensitive health information from their customers, there is a risk that this data could be leaked or misused. in an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Tata 1MG chief Prashant Tandon said they are treating patient's data with privacy and are compliant with all regulations.
In addition, e-pharmacies could potentially facilitate the sale of prescription drugs without proper verification of the prescription, which could pose a risk to public health.
To address these concerns, the government is looking at steps to regulate e-pharmacies. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued show cause notices to over 20 e-pharmacies. The notices are meant to give these companies an opportunity to explain their operations and compliance with regulations. In response, e-pharmacies have sought time from the government to respond to these notices. Some of the major companies that have invested in e-pharmacies include the Tata Group and Reliance.