English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewsGovernment mulls regulating e pharmacies, seeks legal opinion
healthcare | Mar 23, 2023 12:58 PM IST

Government mulls regulating e-pharmacies, seeks legal opinion

Profile image
By Timsy Jaipuria   Mar 23, 2023 12:58 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Government is concerned about data leaks and misuse via the online platforms. As a result, it is now considering whether e-pharmacies should be allowed to sell medicines online

The Indian government is currently seeking legal opinions on the regulation of e-pharmacies, sources tell CNBC-TV18. The Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers has drafted regulations aimed at curbing the operations of e-pharmacies. The government is concerned about data leaks and misuse via these online platforms. As a result, the government is now considering whether e-pharmacies should be allowed to sell medicines online.

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks: GST 2.0 — road to the new goals is long but need to be careful in the journey

Tax Talks: GST 2.0 — road to the new goals is long but need to be careful in the journey

Mar 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Carl Pei goes full YouTuber for Nothing Ear (2) launch

Carl Pei goes full YouTuber for Nothing Ear (2) launch

Mar 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels hush money case, former US president's arrest and indictment | Explained

Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels hush money case, former US president's arrest and indictment | Explained

Mar 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Meet Nisha Biswal, an Indian-origin woman nominated as Deputy CEO of US finance agency

Meet Nisha Biswal, an Indian-origin woman nominated as Deputy CEO of US finance agency

Mar 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


The issue of e-pharmacies has been a subject of debate in India for some time. While these online platforms have provided a convenient way for people to access medicines, there have been concerns about their safety and efficacy. One of the main concerns is that e-pharmacies may not be able to ensure the quality of the medicines that they sell.
Another concern is data privacy. Given that e-pharmacies collect sensitive health information from their customers, there is a risk that this data could be leaked or misused. in an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Tata 1MG chief Prashant Tandon said they are treating patient's data with privacy and are compliant with all regulations.
In addition, e-pharmacies could potentially facilitate the sale of prescription drugs without proper verification of the prescription, which could pose a risk to public health.
Also read: The CDSCO issued show cause notices to over 20 online pharmacies 
To address these concerns, the government is looking at steps to regulate e-pharmacies. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued show cause notices to over 20 e-pharmacies. The notices are meant to give these companies an opportunity to explain their operations and compliance with regulations. In response, e-pharmacies have sought time from the government to respond to these notices. Some of the major companies that have invested in e-pharmacies include the Tata Group and Reliance.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X