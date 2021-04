Amid the COVID-19 crisis in India, Jindal Steel and Power has supplied approximately 750 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen for patients grappling to breathe. JSPL's steel plant in Angul, Odisha and Raigarh in Chhattisgarh have been at the forefront of producing oxygen and catering to states like Telangana, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Delhi.

In conversation with CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan, JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal said, "We are filling our tankers and dispatching them all across the country and trying to improve our efficiency as well. The government is ensuring the best way to tackle logistics issues related to oxygen supply. JSPL is supplying liquid oxygen as per the government's guidelines shared with the industry."

He expects the oxygen crisis to improve over the next few days as many from the steel industry and beyond have come forward to help. With an output of 100 tonnes per day of liquid oxygen from JSPL, long-distance transportation remained a primary issue, which is now eased out via Indian Railways' Oxygen Express.

"The Tanker owners say that they can transport oxygen to 200-300 km not to destinations 1,500 km away that is why we have loaded oxygen on trains. Oxygen in liquid form can be hazardous, drivers have to be trained to ensure safe delivery to destinations," Jindal said.

He added that the oxygen storage has depleted at JSPL's steel plants, but the company has continued to produce 80-90 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to meet demand in the time of crisis. The company is not looking to import cryogenic containers as tankers designed to carry nitrogen have been converted to carry oxygen.