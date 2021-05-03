Reports saying Centre has not placed fresh order for COVID-19 vaccines incorrect: Health Ministry

The Centre placed a fresh order of 16 crore COVID-19 vaccines with Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech India Ltd (BBIL) on April 28, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday while refuting certain “media reports” which claimed it didn’t place any fresh order after March.

The government said that the SII has delivered 8.744 crore doses of its Covishield vaccine against the March order of 10 crore jabs to the Centre while Bharat Biotech has delivered 88.13 lakh doses of Covaxin against an order of 2 crore shots till May 3.

“A 100 percent advance of Rs 1,732.50 crore was released to SII on April 28 for 11 crore doses of Covishield vaccine during May, June and July. A 100 percent advance of Rs 787.50 crore was released on April 28 to BBIL for 5 crore Covaxin doses for the same period”, the official press release mentioned.

The Union Health Ministry’s statement clarified that “incorrect” news reports were doing the rounds, suggesting that the March order of 10 crore doses with the SII and 2 crore with Bharat Biotech was the last that the Centre placed with the two vaccine makers.

“There have been some media reports alleging that the Centre has not placed any fresh order for the COVID-19 vaccines. These media reports are completely incorrect and are not based on facts,” said the statement.

It added that the Government of India has provided another batch of 16.54 crore vaccine doses to the states/Union Territories (UTs) free of cost till May 2. “More than 78 lakh doses are still available with the states/UTs. They will receive another 56 lakh doses in the next three days,” said the ministry.

It assured the state governments of continuing to provide the vaccines, cleared by Central Drugs Laboratory, free of cost like earlier from its 50 percent share of the monthly doses under the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy.

Various states/UTs like Delhi and Maharashtra have been complaining about vaccine shortage along with a scarcity of oxygen and ICU beds.