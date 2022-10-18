Masks may be must again this Diwali as govt looks set to issue new COVID advisory

Mini According to CNBC-TV18 sources, the government is set to publish a new advisory to states to ensure that individuals follow COVID appropriate behaviour as experts fear a spike during the festival and further ahead in the winter.

After almost a gap of six months, the Health Ministry convened a special meeting on Tuesday, October 18, to assess the COVID-19 situation in India and conduct a thorough review of the country's emerging healthcare situation.

Top physicians and scientists are concerned about the possibility of a spike in COVID-19 infections owing to social meetings during the festive season since variants become more active in the winter season, sources informed.

States are likely to be instructed to perform additional sample sequencing to guarantee that the spread of new Omicron subvariants is contained, the sources said.

The conference was attended by Dr V.K. Paul, Dr N.K. Arora, and other senior members of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC). The review also included senior scientists and Health Ministry officials.

So far, India has seen one instance of the BQ1 variant detected in Pune, a few cases of variant BQ7 reported in Gujarat, and some cases of XBB and XBB1 found in Kerala. Furthermore, few cases of BA.2.3.20 and XBB have been detected in Maharashtra.