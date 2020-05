The Narendra Modi government on Thursday issued a notification removing restrictions on export of Paracetamol APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) with immediate effect.

Earlier, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification that restrictions on exports of Paracetamol APIs or raw materials will continue.

The government on March 3 had put export restrictions on 26 pharma ingredients and medicines, including paracetamol. However on April 6, it removed the export restrictions on 24 APIs and formulations excluding Paracetamol.

