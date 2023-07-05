Government labs receive 358 cough syrup samples for quality testing after foreign deaths

Government laboratories have received 358 cough syrup samples for quality testing following incidents of toxic syrups causing fatalities abroad, leading to stricter export policies. India's pharmaceutical industry exported cough syrups worth $17.6 billion in 2022-23, a rise from the previous fiscal year.

Following reports of allegedly toxic syrups causing fatalities in foreign countries, government laboratories have received 358 samples of cough syrups for quality testing.

report published by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on July 4 lists the details of the number of cough syrup sample batches received for testing in central or state drug testing laboratories.

Central labs across Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh received 301 samples while state laboratories in Gujarat and Jammu received the remaining 57. Labs in Hyderabad, Assam, Bengaluru, Kerala, Bhopal, and Uttarakhand are still to receive samples.

Earlier on June 30, central and state laboratories received 173 such samples of cough syrups for testing.

Last year, India's pharmaceutical industry, valued at $41 billion, experienced a significant setback when cough syrups produced by two companies located near New Delhi were implicated in the deaths of approximately 70 children in Gambia and 18 in Uzbekistan

It led to the Indian government enforcing stricter export policies for such products, and it is now mandatory to conduct tests before supplying cough syrups to other countries.

Popular cough syrups such as Mankind’s Codistar and Teddykof and Glenmark’s Ascoril C were pulled off shelves on June 5 after the government banned 14 fixed-dose drug combinations (FDCs) over the weekend.

Indian authorities also launch an inquiry into allegations of local pharma regulators switching samples of cough syrups in return for a bribe

In the fiscal year 2022-23, India exported cough syrups amounting to $17.6 billion, an increase from $17 billion in 2021-22.