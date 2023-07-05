CNBC TV18
Government labs receive 358 cough syrup samples for quality testing after foreign deaths

By Ayushi Agarwal  Jul 5, 2023 5:27:38 PM IST (Published)

Government laboratories have received 358 cough syrup samples for quality testing following incidents of toxic syrups causing fatalities abroad, leading to stricter export policies. India's pharmaceutical industry exported cough syrups worth $17.6 billion in 2022-23, a rise from the previous fiscal year.

Following reports of allegedly toxic syrups causing fatalities in foreign countries, government laboratories have received 358 samples of cough syrups for quality testing.

A report published by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on July 4 lists the details of the number of cough syrup sample batches received for testing in central or state drug testing laboratories.
Central labs across Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh received 301 samples while state laboratories in Gujarat and Jammu received the remaining 57. Labs in Hyderabad, Assam, Bengaluru, Kerala, Bhopal, and Uttarakhand are still to receive samples.
