Healthcare Government issues guidelines for dialysis of COVID-19 patients Updated : April 02, 2020 03:38 PM IST The guidelines outlined that dialysis units should have a signboard posted prominently in the local language as well as Hindi and English. For the dialysis staff, the ministry said the unit staff should make sure an adequate stock of masks and sanitizers are available in screening area. The ministry urged the dialysis staff to use personal protective equipment (PPE) when dealing with proven or strongly suspected patients of COVID-19.