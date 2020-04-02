  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Government issues guidelines for dialysis of COVID-19 patients

Updated : April 02, 2020 03:38 PM IST

The guidelines outlined that dialysis units should have a signboard posted prominently in the local language as well as Hindi and English.
For the dialysis staff, the ministry said the unit staff should make sure an adequate stock of masks and sanitizers are available in screening area.
The ministry urged the dialysis staff to use personal protective equipment (PPE) when dealing with proven or strongly suspected patients of COVID-19.
Government issues guidelines for dialysis of COVID-19 patients

You May Also Like

FIIs pull out over Rs 1.2 lakh crore in March from Indian markets

FIIs pull out over Rs 1.2 lakh crore in March from Indian markets

COVID-19 impact: Global economy could shrink by almost 1% in 2020 due to pandemic, says UN

COVID-19 impact: Global economy could shrink by almost 1% in 2020 due to pandemic, says UN

Coronavirus outbreak: Wimbledon canceled for 1st time since World War II

Coronavirus outbreak: Wimbledon canceled for 1st time since World War II

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement