Even though the Health Ministry is considering various proposals on COVID-19 vaccination drive in private hospitals, it is looking for a more affordable and competitive price. The Health Ministry is in talks with private hospitals, vaccine manufacturers, and other government departments, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday.

Private hospitals have conveyed to the ministry that Rs 400 should be an affordable price and it would include Rs 300 for vaccine cost and Rs 100 administration charges, the sources said.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has said people above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 in the second phase of vaccination. The vaccine would be free of cost at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals, the government said.

"The second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive will start from Monday in which anybody above 60 years, that may not be less than 10 crore people in the country, and 45 years plus with co-morbidities will be given vaccines in 10,000 government medical facilities and also over 20,000 private hospitals," he said. "Whoever goes to the government center will be administered vaccine free of cost. The Indian government will pay for them. The government will purchase the necessary doses and will send them to all the states," Javadekar said.