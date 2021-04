The government is exploring options to soon allow the private sector to directly procure vaccines and participate in the inoculation drive, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday. This comes as India is witnessing a second wave with daily new cases crossing the one-lakh mark. The government aims to vaccinate as many people.

The sources said that direct Procurement will help the government in ensuring that international players with the higher cost of vaccine don't become a burden for the government

The sources said that the government will ensure price protection for vaccines of Bharat Biotech and SII, i.e. Covaxin and Covishield, and they will remain the preference for the government.

Earlier in the drug, India's drug regulator has granted permission for restricted emergency use of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V with certain conditions, the Union Health Ministry said. It stated that Dr Reddy's Laboratories will import the vaccine for use in the country. The approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has paved the way for a third vaccine to be available in the country.

The approval came after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Monday recommended granting approval to Sputnik V for restricted emergency use subject to certain regulatory conditions. The DCGI in January had already given the emergency use authorisation for two COVID-19 vaccines -- Covaxin of the Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India in Pune.