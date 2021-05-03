Government explores feasibility of converting nitrogen plants to oxygen plants

In light of the severe shortage of medical oxygen at hospitals across India due to the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic, the Central government has been exploring options to convert nitrogen-generating plants to produce oxygen.

Various such potential industries wherein existing nitrogen plants may be spared for the production of oxygen were identified, a press release from the Prime Minister’s office mentioned.

The matter of converting Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) Nitrogen plants was discussed, said the release.

PSA Nitrogen plants can be modified to produce oxygen by changing the Carbon Molecular Seive to the Zeolite Molecular Seive, along with a few other changes like putting up an oxygen analyser, control panel system, and flow valves among others.

14 industries so far have been identified where the conversion process is already underway, and plans for further conversion of 37 additional Nitrogen plants have also been made with inputs of various industry associations.

The press release stated, "A nitrogen plant modified for the production of oxygen can be either shifted to a nearby hospital or in case it is not feasible to shift the plant, it can be used for on-site production of oxygen, which can be transported to the hospital through specialized vessels/cylinders."

Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Secretary Road Transport and Highways among other senior officials were part of the high-level meeting.

Apart from Nitrogen plants, many other industrial plants have started to convert their machinery in order to produce oxygen to help the critical supply situation in the country. Vedanta's Copper Sterlite plant was recently allowed to supply oxygen. The plant would be producing 1,000 tonnes of oxygen. Various sugar mills in the state of Maharashtra also started the process of switching to oxygen production earlier in April as the state was facing an acute oxygen shortage.