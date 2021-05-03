Government explores feasibility of converting nitrogen plants to oxygen plants Updated : May 03, 2021 02:41:19 IST Nitrogen plants can be modified to produce oxygen by changing the Carbon Molecular Seive to the Zeolite Molecular Seive 14 industries so far have been identified where the conversion process is already underway Published : May 03, 2021 02:41 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply