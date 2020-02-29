  • SENSEX
Government exempts Meril's new coronary stent MeRes 100 from price control

Updated : February 29, 2020 04:41 PM IST

The company has got an exemption for its product MeRes100TM BRS - Sirolimus-eluting bioabsorbable vascular scaffold system from NPPA.
The company said it will start commercial production of the stent in a couple of months.
An extensively researched innovation, MeRes100 BRS is backed by three-year efficacy and safety clinical trial data, and has received eight patents worldwide.
