The government has issued a directive to reduce the price of three-ply masks to Rs 16. The mask for earlier being sold for Rs 30 at medical stores in Mumbai.

The order read: “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section 2A and section 3, of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 (10 of 1955), the Central Government, hereby makes the following Order, to regulate the prices of masks (2ply & 3ply), the Melt Blown non-Woven Fabric (MBNWF) and other materials used as raw material in production of masks, masks (2ply & 3ply) for preventing infections due to COVID-19 virus.”

“The retail prices of 3ply surgical mask contain a layer of Melt Blown non-Woven Fabric shall not be more than Rs 16 per piece.”