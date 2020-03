The Narendra Modi government on Thursday banned the export of all ventilators, surgical/disposable masks, the textile raw material for masks with immediate effect as India reported its fourth coronavirus death.

"The export of all ventilators, surgical/disposable masks only, and textile raw material for masks and coveralls only...has been prohibited, with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

However, it said items including gloves, ophthalmic instruments and appliances, surgical blades, gas masks with a chemical absorbent for filtration against poisonous vapour and smoke, and biopsy punch can be freely exported.