Government asks pharma majors to manufacture drugs in India to boost

In what could help in manufacturing cheaper drugs in the country, the department of revenue is making all efforts to reach out to pharma manufacturers asking them to procure opium alkaloid drugs directly from the government and not go in for imports.

According to government officials, the office of chief controller of government opium and alkaloid factories, under the department of revenue, in August wrote to pharmaceutical majors, saying, "We would like to supply these drugs to you as per your requirements. You can directly approach this office...instead of importing the same and avoiding the logistical cost."

A copy of the letter, which has been reviewed by CNBC-TV18, through this, the government seeks support for "Make in India" from pharma sector and it will also be “serving a national cause” as it can help in cutting down costs and lead to manufacturing of cheaper drugs.

Chief controller of government opium and alkaloid factories is sole producer of opium and opium alkaloids in India. Opium and opium alkaloids are essential in manufacturing of medicines for pain relief, cough syrups, cancer treatment etc.

Officials said, “Pharmaceutical majors approached by the revenue department include the likes of Cadila, Abbott and many more."

As per the letter, chief controller has asked the pharma companies to enhance the procurement of alkaloids used in the manufacturing of essential drugs and medicines especially for pain relief, cough syrups and anti-drug addiction medicines.