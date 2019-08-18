Got high blood pressure? Here's what causes it and how you can avoid it

Blood pressure can simply be defined as the pressure exerted by blood on the blood vessels when it moves. High blood pressure or hypertension happens when the blood moves through the arteries at a higher pressure than normal.

Many different factors can cause hypertension and if the blood pressure is too high or stays high for a long time, it can cause serious health issues. Uncontrolled hypertension puts you at a higher risk of stroke, heart disease, heart attack and kidney failure.

High blood pressure can be of two types: Primary hypertension and secondary hypertension.

Primary hypertension, also known as the most common type of hypertension, takes many years to develop and is resulted from lifestyle, environment and how the body changes as per the age.

Secondary hypertension is caused by health problems such as kidney issues, sleep apnea, thyroid, etc.

Symptoms:

The disease is called "a silent killer" as there are no symptoms for high blood pressure. Some may experience headaches, nosebleeds, or shortness of breath. While these may indicate various things, they also occur once the blood pressure has reached a dangerously high level over a period of time.

Causes:



A diet high in salt, fat, and/or cholesterol.



Chronic conditions such as kidney and hormone problems, diabetes, and high cholesterol.



Family history, especially if one's parents or other close relatives have high blood pressure.



Lack of physical activity.



Older age (the older you are, the more likely you are to have high blood pressure).



Overweight and obesity.



Race (non-Hispanic black people are more likely to have high blood pressure than people of other races).



Some birth control medicines.



Stress.



Tobacco use or drinking too much alcohol.



Common factors that may cause high blood pressure are:

Diagnosis:

The initial diagnosis of blood pressure is done by a blood pressure monitor where the doctor or the nurse places a band around your arm that is attached to a small pump and a meter.Â Â