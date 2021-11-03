Got both doses of Covaxin? You can now travel to these countries; conditions apply

A technical committee of the World Health Organisation (WHO) will meet on Wednesday to consider granting made-in-India COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin emergency use authorisation.

The advisory group, an independent panel, provides recommendations to WHO on vaccines that can be listed for emergency use. On October 26, the committee had sought additional clarifications from Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech to carry out the risk-benefit assessment of the vaccine for global use.

Till now, the WHO has approved six vaccines for global use. These are AstraZeneca's Covishield, Pfizer/BioNTech's Comirnaty, Johnson & Johnson's vaccine Janssen, Sinopharm's BBIBP-CorV, Sinovac's CoronaVac and Moderna's mRNA-1273.

Even though Covaxin has not received WHO's approval so far, several countries have recognised the vaccine. Thus, People who have taken both doses of Covaxin are can travel to these countries:

Australia:

Australia recognised the Indian vaccine for travel to the country. A media release from the Australian government said Covaxin and Sinopharm's BBIBP-CorV would be ‘recognised’ as a traveller's vaccination status. "This recognition is for travellers aged 12 and over who have been vaccinated with Covaxin and those 18 to 60 who have been vaccinated with BBIBP-CorV," the release said.

Mauritius: The Mauritius government allows Indians fully vaccinated with Covaxin to travel to the island nation, 14 days after receiving the second dose. However, travellers will have to get a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result 3-7 days before travelling from India.

Oman: Oman allows Indians who have received both doses of Covaxin to travel to the country after 14 days of receiving the second shot. The approval of Covaxin means Indians who have taken the vaccine will no longer be required to serve a 14-day quarantine. Earlier, Oman allowed only those who had taken Covishield to travel without quarantine.

Iran: Iran has also approved Covaxin but travellers are required to carry negative RT-PCR test reports. A traveller needs to undergo quarantine for 14 days for not carrying a negative RT-PCR test report.

Philippines: Another country that allows travellers with Covaxin is the Philippines. Travellers need to be vaccinated at least 14 days before leaving India.

Nepal: Nepal allows Covaxin beneficiaries to travel to the country with the vaccine certificate after 14 days of taking the second shot.

Apart from these countries, Mexico, Sri Lanka, Greece, Estonia, Zimbabwe, Guyana and Paraguay also allow travellers who have been administered Covaxin to visit their country.