Fitness and healthcare wearables startup GOQii today said it has achieved a major breakthrough in early COVID detection by launching a wearable which has sensors to flag COVID-19 symptoms.

The smart band, GOQii Vital 3.0, has an inbuilt temperature display and thermal sensor which can monitor temperature both continuously as well give an on-demand reading. The temperature range is 77°F to 113 °F with an accuracy of +/- 0.3 °F. the band will also track heart rate, blood pressure, sleep, step count and calories.

GOQii said it has partnered with German health tech startup Thryve to conduct a clinical study in India to detect COVID-19 infections earlier than testing.

“The combination of Thryve’s unique machine learning-based algorithms and GOQii’s Vital 3.0 Smart band will usher a breakthrough in technology advancement to address the current crisis in timely detection of COVID -19 that has engulfed the globe,” the company release said.