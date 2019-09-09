Business
Google to ban ads for unproven medical techniques
Updated : September 09, 2019 09:23 AM IST
The new policy will prohibit ads selling treatments that have no established biomedical or scientific basis.
As new findings come to light and regulatory bodies oversee developments in this field, Google will continue to evaluate policies and make updates as needed.
