Google pledges funds for 250k vaccinations towards vaccine delivery in low, middle income countries

Updated : April 16, 2021 09:33 AM IST

This brings Google’s total commitment for COVID-related public service announcements to more than USD 800 million.
Today, you can now find vaccination locations on Google Maps and Search in the US, Canada, France, Chile, India and Singapore, it said.
Published : April 16, 2021 09:30 AM IST

