Google and HCA Healthcare Inc have signed a multi-year agreement to develop healthcare algorithms using patient records. Under the agreement, both parties will work to develop algorithms to help improve operating efficiency, monitor patients and guide doctors’ decisions. The healthcare sector is a $3 trillion market in the United States alone.

The agreement aims to develop algorithms using data from 32 million annual patient visits in any of the 2000 locations across 21 states where HCA has a presence.

At the time of the pandemic, using their own technology, HCA monitored critically ill COVID-19 patients and notified doctors of better treatment options using their own algorithms, resulting in survival rates increasing for these patients.

The advantages are the opportunity to develop new treatments and improve patient safety. The huge disadvantage is a breach of privacy laws such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

Under this Act, personal patient information is protected under the federal health-privacy law, yet allows hospitals and some other healthcare companies, such as health insurers, to share information with contractors. The data or information is protected when information is shared with third parties also.