Google dedicated today's doodle to all the frontline workers battling the deadly pandemic. Google had released the same doodle earlier in April as well; however, with no vaccine in sight, it was much needed.

The two 'o' in Google have been replaced by a doodle-version of helpers who continue to deliver essential services despite the threat of a raging virus.

From doctors, nurses, teachers, delivery staff to cleaners, grocers, emergency services workers, and security-men, the doodle says 'thank you, coronavirus helpers.'

For the past couple of years, Google has celebrated famous people, festivals, and significant days in history through its doodles. On important occasions, the company also changes its logo.

Sharing its doodle on Twitter, the search engine giant urged everyone to stay at home, stating that would be the best way to thank all the frontline workers.

At the bottom of the doodle, Google also shared precautionary measures against the virus. It suggested following simple steps like wearing masks, washing hands, keeping a safe distance, and covering face when sneezing and coughing.

India recorded 92,071 cases on Monday; the total cases tally has crossed 48 lakh mark. The number of deaths is at 79,722, with about a thousand of them recorded in the past 24 hours.

The country has been reporting the highest per day increases in cases in the world, with an average of about 90,000 cases a day since September started.