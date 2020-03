Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) has slashed the prices of its Godrej Protekt Sanitiser (50 ml) from Rs 75 to Rs 25.

The decision comes in the wake of rising demand for sanitisers in light of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The government has called upon manufacturers to make adequate supplies of sanitisers available to the public and to ensure product prices remain stable.

"We are focusing all our energy in supporting the needs of the nation drawing from our #ProtektIndiamovement – our multimedia and multi-channel campaign on raising awareness around the importance of washing hands frequently, to curb the spread of the coronavirus and mitigate panic," GCPL said in a statement.

"Our on-ground teams are working relentlessly to replenish stocks across channels in India as we are seeing a growing demand for personal wash products," the company added.