Healthcare Godrej Appliances launches ultra-low temp freezers for COVID vaccines, eyes Europe & Africa markets Updated : February 09, 2021 07:59 PM IST The newly launched ultra-low temperature freezers are particularly suited to mRNA-based vaccines being deployed in other countries currently. Godrej's new freezers, the company claims, can store vaccines in up to -86°C. Godrej is mainly looking at exporting these to Europe and Africa, and will also look to offer the products to UNICEF.