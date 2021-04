Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had on Wednesday, April 28, announced that a four-day lockdown till May 3 will be imposed in the state due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The lockdown will come into effect from 7 pm on April 29.

The active COVID-19 cases in Goa surged to 18,829 on Wednesday with 3,101 fresh cases, the highest single-day rise. The state also reported 24 deaths.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said the COVID situation in the state is worsening day by day, and hospitals are working beyond their capacity.

Here's what's allowed and what's not in the state during the lockdown:

All essential services will remain operational.

Grocery shops will be allowed to stay open throughout the day

Industries will be allowed to run within their own premises but they will have to arrange transport for their employees and workers

Government offices will remain open throughout the period with limited staff

All healthcare and other emergency services will continue

Religious and social gatherings will be allowed only with 50 people in attendance

The food delivery will be allowed

Tourists coming into the state will not be turned away but will be confined to their hotels during the lockdown period