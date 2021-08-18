'Go hard and go early': Why New Zealand ordered lockdown over single COVID-19 case

New Zealand has gone into a three-day nationwide lockdown over a single COVID-19 case. Amid a surge in cases triggered by the Delta variant, many countries have brought back restrictions, but New Zealand’s closedown over just one case has baffled many.

After the first case of community transmission in New Zealand since February, the snap lockdown was announced on August 17, and imposed at midnight.

“Delta has been a game changer, we’re responding to that. The best thing we can do to get out of this as quickly as we can is to go hard,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said.

This is the island nation’s first country-wide lockdown since the shutdown during the earlier wave of the pandemic last year.

Why did NZ lock down over one case?

While only one case of COVID-19 has been detected in the entire country, the nature of the contagion is such that several others have inevitably been infected by this person. The unvaccinated patient is in his 50s and lives in Auckland. New Zealand health authorities estimated that the man has been infectious since August 12.

The man and his fully vaccinated wife had visited a local pub to catch a game of rugby. There was crowding in the pub and it was a Sunday, therefore the decision to announce a lockdown. It was confirmed on August 18 that six additional cases were linked to the original infection. Genome sequencing also determined that the cases were caused by the virulent Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. The cluster is expected to grow to 120 cases, and it is thought that the infection came from Australia.

"We have always had our way of responding and it's go hard and go early, because it's much better than going light and long and ending up in prolonged lockdowns," Ardern said in a video posted on Facebook.

New Zealand’s COVID-19 track record

So far, New Zealand’s COVID-19 model has been relatively successful. The country has seen a total of only 2,500 confirmed coronavirus cases and 26 related deaths. The citizens faced fewer restrictions due to the strong response of the government, which was largely able to stamp out COVID-19 cases. Of course, international travel remains restricted for the most part.

However, the country is lagging behind in its vaccination drive, with just 17 percent of the population now fully vaccinated. With the low vaccination rate and almost zero levels of antibodies in the population due to low infection rates, most of the islanders remain vulnerable to infections.

Economic effects

The economy of the island nation was starting to recover and economists had expected the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to raise interest rates, but with the new lockdown, investors quickly reduced their bets on the move.

“It is logical that the RBNZ will pause until more certainty over the extent of the community COVID outbreak and lockdown is established,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB in Auckland.

Relief measures have already been planned in case the lockdown extends past August 20.